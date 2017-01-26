John Halligan: Donald Trump is an obnoxious man

Junior Minister John Halligan says Donald Trump is an obnoxious man whose views on women are appalling.

It’s after the US President said he would consider bringing back waterboarding as a form of torture.

Politicians here have largely rowed back on their critical views of Donald Trump since he was elected.

Minister John Halligan says ’regretfully’, they’ll have to work with him: "We will have to work with him and that is about the size of it.

"I don’t have to like the man and I don’t, can’t speak for the Government, I am speaking for myself as an individual I don’t like him, I would prefer not to meet him.

"If I did meet him I would like to give him my views on what I think of him and his policies.

"But I think that our government will have to work with him as will governments across the world."