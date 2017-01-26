Home»Breaking News»ireland

John Halligan: Donald Trump is an obnoxious man

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:04 pm

Junior Minister John Halligan says Donald Trump is an obnoxious man whose views on women are appalling.

It’s after the US President said he would consider bringing back waterboarding as a form of torture.

Politicians here have largely rowed back on their critical views of Donald Trump since he was elected.

Minister John Halligan says ’regretfully’, they’ll have to work with him: "We will have to work with him and that is about the size of it.

"I don’t have to like the man and I don’t, can’t speak for the Government, I am speaking for myself as an individual I don’t like him, I would prefer not to meet him.

"If I did meet him I would like to give him my views on what I think of him and his policies.

"But I think that our government will have to work with him as will governments across the world."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Enda Kenny's visit to US on St Patrick's Day officially announced

Katherine Zappone: Ireland does not have a record to be proud of for protecting refugees

Report on Medicial Cannabis welcomed

Cannabis plants worth €300k discovered in two separate Garda raids


Today's Stories

Incoming UCC president open to Israel conference

Owen O'Callaghan was described as ‘a humble, honest, caring man’

Pub owner claims barred punter assaulted him

Man ‘beat the lard’ out of three strangers

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 