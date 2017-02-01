John Gilligan fails in Supreme Court bid to hold onto properties

John Gilligan (pictured) has failed in his long-running attempt to hold onto three properties in Dublin and Kildare.

The convicted drug dealer, along with his wife and two children, was trying to overturn orders that they were bought from the proceeds of crime.

Gilligan’s infamous Jessbrook equestrian centre was taken from him and sold after it was ruled to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.

Similar orders were made in relation to an adjoining bungalow and two others in Dublin and he fought to keep CAB from selling those.

The Supreme Court was asked to decide whether he had been given an opportunity to challenge the original application to seize his assets

He, along with his wife and children, also claimed their constitutional rights had been breached, but the court ruled against him on all grounds today.

The judges felt he had ample opportunity to challenge the seizures and several chances to challenge CAB’s proposition that the properties were bought with the proceeds of crime.

He was also told the court could not accept his claim that he had been denied a fair trial.

The issue of costs will be dealt with at a later date.