Home»Breaking News»ireland

John Gilligan fails in Supreme Court bid to hold onto properties

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 12:09 pm

John Gilligan (pictured) has failed in his long-running attempt to hold onto three properties in Dublin and Kildare.

The convicted drug dealer, along with his wife and two children, was trying to overturn orders that they were bought from the proceeds of crime.

Gilligan’s infamous Jessbrook equestrian centre was taken from him and sold after it was ruled to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.

Similar orders were made in relation to an adjoining bungalow and two others in Dublin and he fought to keep CAB from selling those.

The Supreme Court was asked to decide whether he had been given an opportunity to challenge the original application to seize his assets

He, along with his wife and children, also claimed their constitutional rights had been breached, but the court ruled against him on all grounds today.

The judges felt he had ample opportunity to challenge the seizures and several chances to challenge CAB’s proposition that the properties were bought with the proceeds of crime.

He was also told the court could not accept his claim that he had been denied a fair trial.

The issue of costs will be dealt with at a later date.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS john gilligan, crime, cab.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Justice Minister describes Trump's refugee policies as 'extraordinarily disappointing'

Noirín O’Sullivan praises affected communities for supporting crime-fighting Gardaí

CSO figures show incomes increased in 2015 while almost 9% were in consistent poverty

Belfast man wins Supreme Court ruling against PSNI over union flag protests


Today's Stories

‘After stabbing me and mum, dad kissed me ... then took his own life’

438 patients on trolleys as 44% wait over 9 hours

Call for Michael Lowry to step aside from INM hearings

Enda Kenny defends visit to President Donald Trump on St Patrick's Day

Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 