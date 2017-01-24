Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jobs Minister warns ticket touting laws may not benefit Irish customers

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:35 pm

The Jobs Minister has warned that any laws to ban ticket touting may not benefit Irish customers.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor says any measures could mean tickets going on sale for higher prices abroad, instead of in Ireland.

The government has launched a public consultation to examine the pros and cons of banning ticket touting.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says someone must be done to protect everyday concert-goers.

"I will again remind you of the Al Capone situation, he wasn't got for one thing so he was got for taxes.

"This is terrible important because whether it's sport or whether it's people wanting to go to a concert, it's wrong that people would be fleeced and robbed in this type of fashion. It's another form of daylight robbery."

