Jobs fears as Hewlett-Packard staff called for meeting with management

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 06:15 am

Staff at Hewlett-Packard are facing meetings with senior staff at the Leixlip plant today.

It has been reported they will be called in for updates on the future of the operation in Co Kildare.

HP Inc. employs around 500 people at the site, which manufactures inkjet cartridges, and also carries out research and development for the giant multi-national.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Frank O'Rourke said that people are concerned.

"They're a very big employer in the area and actually a number of people locally and from within the constituency and even out of the constituency is employed at the plant," he said.

"Most people wouldn't be expecting this."

