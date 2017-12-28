Home»Breaking News»ireland

Joan Burton: 'Younger and more hip' Taoiseach needs to do more for women in politics

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 12:06 pm

Joan Burton believes the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar could be doing more for women in politics.

There are currently four female senior Ministers in Dáil Eireann.

The former Tánaiste would like to see the Government made up of a 50/50 mix of men and women, and Ms Burton thinks Leo Varadkar needs to do more to achieve this.

She said: "See the government doesn't have that many women in the Government. When I was Tánaiste, I remember having quite a few conversations with Enda Kenny who was, in fairness to him, open to the idea of women.

"In fact in the end I don't know that the new Taoiseach has done any better in terms of women, even though he is younger and more hip and so on."


