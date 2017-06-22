Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jeffrey Donaldson hails 'very good' chance of deal to prop up Tory minority govt

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 05:37 pm

A senior DUP member has said the chances of reaching a deal with the Conservatives to prop up Theresa May's minority government are "very good".

Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP chief whip at Westminster, confirmed the party was seeking extra funding for Northern Ireland as part of the agreement.

However he denied reports it was seeking £1bn for the health service with a further £1bn of infrastructure.

"The figures that are being bandied about are way wide of the mark," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"What we are asking for is recognition by the Government that after 30 years of a very violent conflict in Northern Ireland when the capital resources were spent on security - on police stations, fortifications, military establishments - our infrastructure fell well behind the rest of the United Kingdom. So what we are asking for is some help to make up that deficit."

Mr Donaldson hinted the DUP had already secured concessions, with Conservative manifesto pledges to end the triple lock for pensioners and means testing for the winter fuel allowance being omitted from the Queen's Speech.

"We are interested in a deal that benefits the UK as a whole," he said.

"What we certainly don't want to see is pensioners and the more vulnerable being affected. If what we do benefits people across the United Kingdom then as a unionist party that is something we are proud of."

Asked about the chances of an agreement before next week's Commons vote on the Queen's Speech, Mr Donaldson said: "I think very good. The sooner the better as far as we are concerned."

British Cabinet Minister David Gauke made a joke at the expense of the DUP when he touched on concern among some Tories about becoming linked to the party because of its attitude to LGBT rights.

Referring to when he took over the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Mr Gauke said: "I thought I would do a little research into what people were saying about DWP, and I had a look and googled it, and I was a little surprised by what I saw - hugely expensive, difficult customers, very socially conservative, I realised that actually that was the DUP.

"DWP? DUP? They are not quite homophones."

Addressing a gathering of journalists at Westminster, Mr Gauke joked: "In terms of Northern Ireland, we are in discussions with the DUP as you well know - at least we were when I came in here."

The Work and Pensions Secretary added: "As far as I am concerned, it is important that we obtain some stability within our system."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy pledges €1.2m for cancer facility for children

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

Sinn Féin accuses Govt of 'circumventing the law' by appointing Máire Whelan as judge

Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 