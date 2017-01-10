James Brokenshire: Stormont crisis shows 'deeper tensions in the relationship between the parties'

The UK's Northern Secretary, James Brokenshire, has admitted the situation in Stormont is "grave" and an election is "highly likely".

However, he has added his voice to warnings that an election itself may only harden the divisions between the ruling parties.

Sinn Féin and the DUP are blaming each other for causing the collapse of the Executive, over the handling of the 'Renewable Heat Incentive' scheme.

But speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Brokenshire said an election cannot repair the broken trust between the two parties.

He said: "It has expressed a number of deeper tensions in the relationship between the parties within the Northern Ireland Executive.

"This has lead to the breakdown in the trust an co-operation that is necessary for the powersharing institutions to function effectively."