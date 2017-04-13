Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jackpot winner to buy first home after 26 years working in same factory

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 04:41 pm

A woman who has worked for 26 years in the same factory brought her son to collect a lottery cheque worth €500,000 today, saying the win would "totally change my life".

The Co Tipperary woman, who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Tuesday, in now planning to buy her first home.

"(It's) unbelievable, just unbelievable," she said. "It will totally change my life...I checked my ticket on the app on Wednesday and I got a chill right down my spine. I didn’t know who to tell.

"I’ve been a regular player of Lotto, EuroMillions and Telly Bingo for years. I even bought my ticket for Friday night’s EuroMillions draw on the way up here in the car!"

First on her list for her winnings is a weekend away with her partner. Then comes the lovely business of sharing news of her good fortune with close friends and family over the coming weeks.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Mathew Keane, Main St, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Staff at Mathew Keane shop, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Separately today, a Meath man has claimed a cheque for €55,750 from last night’s midweek Lotto draw for matching five numbers and the bonus. The man plays online, and always plays the numbers of his family members’ birthdays.

