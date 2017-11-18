Jackpot alert! Someone has won €500k in Lotto Plus 1

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,877,463.
However, one ticket has won the top prize in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The winning numbers for the €500,000 top prize are: 10, 14, 26, 28, 36 and 39. The bonus number was 40.
The winning ticket was sold in the West.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize