Jackpot alert! Someone has just won €9.4m

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €9,485,078.
The numbers drawn were 1, 16, 17, 32, 34 and 35. The bonus number was 5.
The National Lottery have said that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 26, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €9,485,078
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
