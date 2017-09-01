Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jack Watson remembered at vigil outside Leinster House

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 10:09 pm

A vigil has taken place in memory of a man who died on the streets in the capital this week.

Former chef Jack Watson died yesterday after living on the streets for some time.

Jack Watson. Photo: Geza Oravecz/ Beautiful Day in Dublin project/PA Wire

Around 100 people gathered in his memory and to honour a young homeless mother who died in Kildare yesterday.

Glenn Gannon is an ambassador for the Simon Community.

He issued this message for the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone ahead of the budget:

"My appeal now is to Katherine Zappone," he said.

"She's the Minister for children and for youth affairs. Kathrine Zappone is going to be sitting around the cabinet table when they're drawing up this budget.

"I want to see Katherine Zappone put her voice out there and say we need to look after the 3,000 children who are homeless. She needs to tell them we need to get social housing as a priority."


