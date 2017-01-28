Jack O'Connor outlines why he is hoping to become Chairman of the Labour Party

Jack O'Connor says he is running for the Labour Party chairmanship because we are at a unique point in Irish history.

The SIPTU president is working on a manifesto which will call for full collective bargaining for workers and an end to homelessness by 2022.

The vote will take place at Labour's spring conference in April.

Mr O'Connor explained why he wants the job, saying: "We're in a unique place in Ireland at the moment.

"If we can manage to navigate a course through Brexit and the implications of the Trump election in the States, and maintain the levels of economic growth by the centenary of the foundation of the state, we can actually achieve a great deal of the aspirations which we envisaged in the democratic programme of 1919."

The longstanding President of SIPTU also outlined his vision for Ireland.

He said: "Full collective bargaining rights for all workers, housing for all our people, we can go a considerable way, perhaps not all the way, towards achieving a fully comprehensive national health service.

"And we can build an education and skills development system which is equal to or better than most of Europe."