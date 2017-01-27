Home»Breaking News»ireland

Jack O'Connor bids to become Labour Party chairman

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 04:29 pm

Jack O'Connor, general president of SIPTU has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next chairman of the Labour Party, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

Mr O'Connor, according to a party spokesman, has contacted leader Brendan Howlin to let him know that he will be running for chair of the Labour Party at its April conference.

Responding to the news, Mr Howlin said: "Jack and I share the same broad world view, and he will make a very interesting candidate for Chair of the Labour Party.”

“We may not agree on every issue, but as the son of a trade unionist, I believe I could work very constructively with Jack, and that he will bring enormous experience to the role if elected,” he added.

