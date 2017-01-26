It’s DUBLIN! EuroMillions multi-millionaire bought ticket in the capital

Speculation has been fevered since it was revealed Tuesday’s massive EuroMillions jackpot was bought in Ireland.

Guesses ranged from Cork to Mayo and elsewhere.

Now, the office of the National Lottery, which kept schtum yesterday on where the winning ticket was bought, has revealed it was in fact bought in Dublin.

But where in Dublin? No clue yet.

Individual? Syndicate? Family? No idea - yet.

Plenty of mystery remains around this one then.

We can however confirm the winner, or winners, have been in touch with the National Lottery to stake their claim on the €88,587,275 jackpot.

And good luck to them.

This win is the third jackpot winning ticket sold in Ireland in the last year. The other two were:

January 29, 2016: A jackpot win of €66,188,316 sold at Easons, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow