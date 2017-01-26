Home»Breaking News»ireland

It’s DUBLIN! EuroMillions multi-millionaire bought ticket in the capital

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 06:02 pm

Speculation has been fevered since it was revealed Tuesday’s massive EuroMillions jackpot was bought in Ireland.

Guesses ranged from Cork to Mayo and elsewhere.

Now, the office of the National Lottery, which kept schtum yesterday on where the winning ticket was bought, has revealed it was in fact bought in Dublin.

But where in Dublin? No clue yet.

Individual? Syndicate? Family? No idea - yet.

Plenty of mystery remains around this one then.

We can however confirm the winner, or winners, have been in touch with the National Lottery to stake their claim on the €88,587,275 jackpot.

And good luck to them.

This win is the third jackpot winning ticket sold in Ireland in the last year. The other two were:

    • January 29, 2016: A jackpot win of €66,188,316 sold at Easons, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow

    • July 1, 2016: A jackpot of €23,845,078 sold at O’Hanlon’s, Canal House, Station Road, Portarlington, Co Laois was scooped by 22 Dublin bus drivers

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS EuroMillions

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Investigation launched into ticket sales for live events

2,639 girls 'may be at risk of female genital mutilation' in Ireland

Dáil passes motion to review Stardust evidence

Government loses two Dáil votes


Today's Stories

Incoming UCC president open to Israel conference

Man whose conviction for murder of Veronica Guerin was overturned gives evidence at nephew's inquest

Owen O'Callaghan was described as ‘a humble, honest, caring man’

Pub owner claims barred punter assaulted him

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 