Home»Breaking News»ireland

It won't be so cold at the weekend, says Met Eireann

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 01:47 pm

If you're reading this while wearing multiple layers of clothing, then you'll be relieved to hear that it won't be so cold over the weekend.

While there will be frost tonight and tomorrow night, with temperatures dropping as low as -2C, Met Eireann say that Friday will be a little less cold with the east and south enjoying some sunshine while the north and west will see a bit of cloud.

Unfortunately, the cloud will also bring some rain, but thankfully it will light.

However, light northwest breezes mean temperatures in the east will reach only 5C to 6C while the west will be a bit warmer with temperatures of 8C to 10C in places.

Temperature chart via Met Eireann.

The weekend will herald a lot more cloud and with it some light rain, mainly in the west and north.

Looking on the bright side, it does mean less chance of overnight frosts, except in the south and east where night-time skies could be clear on Saturday and Sunday.


More in this Section

Paisley says UK should use fisheries deal to punish Ireland

Latest: Expert urges committee not to legislate specifically for fatal foetal abnormalities

Taoiseach 'confident' European Council will 'operate by consensus' over border

Inquest hears how man was shot dead in front of wife and child in Dublin


Today's Stories

Cork a big winner at Bord Gáis Energy Book Awards

Nightclub patron punched bouncer

Broadcaster Joe Little recalls dad’s time in hospice - 'he cried before he said his last goodbyes to them'

Man who saved family among 30 to get water safety honours

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »