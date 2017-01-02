Home»Breaking News»ireland

ISPCC: Ireland needs 24 hour social work service for children

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 09:35 am

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children says Ireland is lagging behind other countries in failing to provide a 24-hour social work service for children.

The charity says thousands of children continue to face substantial risks in Ireland, as demonstrated by the calls to Childline of young people struggling to cope.

Chief Executive Grainia Long also says children living in direct provision to be integrated into accommodation in the community.

And, she wants the government to ban the practice of keeping children in long-term emergency accommodation: "In many cases life is getting worse for some children.

"In particular for children who are suffering because they are living in emergency accomodation.

"The law needs to be changed to outlaw the use of emergency accomodation for children for long circumstances, it is not appropriate, there are child protection risks and there are child welfare risks for children who spend long periods of time in unsuitable accomodation."

