ISME urging sale shoppers to buy local

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 03:47 pm

ISME is urging shoppers hitting the sales to buy locally.

Despite online sales gaining momentum year on year, Irish retailers have been busy since Black Friday with an extra boost in the five days before Christmas.

Stores such as Brown Thomas, Arnotts and Debenhams reported exceptionally busy rates of trade yesterday and are hoping the trend will continue for the rest of their sales.

Chief Executive of ISME Neil McDonnell says you can find bargains when you buy Irish.

He said: "Local retailers tend to change the price much more regularly and are much more competitive.

"If they are buying in sterling in the last six weeks you are going to get the benefit of that cheap sterling now.

"So there are advantages, both from a range uniqueness point of view but also at this time of year you are going to get a very good price."

