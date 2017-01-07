Home»Breaking News»ireland

Is Offaly ready for another Obama visit? It could happen soon

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 01:01 pm

President Obama could be set to return to Ireland.

In an interview today with RTE's Marian Finucane, out-going US Ambassador Kevin O'Malley confirmed Barack Obama has told him to "tell the Irish people he will be back".

While no date has been set, the visit is expected to be in the near future.

Mr Obama’s great-great-great-great-grandfather was a shoemaker in the rural village on Moneygall in Co Offaly and his son, Falmouth Kearney, left for New York in 1850.

Canon Neill, of the 200-year-old Templeharry church, in the nearby village of Cloughjordan unearthed the dusty records stored in an elderly parishioner’s home that firmly tied America’s first black President to Moneygall.

Nothing remains of Fulmuth Kearney’s homestead or surrounding countryside, which now has housing sites known as Kearney’s Gardens.

Obama's eighth cousin Henry Healy said the President has told him he wants to take in a round of golf, and he's hopeful he will be teeing off in Offaly.

"I'm sure Shane Lowry would have no problem taking the President on any tour of any golf club around the country - we've plenty of them, and lots of local attractions for the president to see if he wants to spend some peaceful time in the Faithful County," he said.

Barack Obama enjoys a pint in Moneygall in 2011.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Barack Obama, Moneygall

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tree Throwing Championship to take place this Sunday

Snow forecast for next week

Independent panel would investigate RHI scandal under Sinn Féin plan

Politicians to visit Irishman Ibrahim Halawa on 'hunger strike' in Egypt jail


Today's Stories

Judge: Nothing as appalling as a liar

Property tax nets €463m but homes undervalued

Cork firm has two lifesaving apps in pipeline

Pharmacists ‘gave double dose of drug’

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 