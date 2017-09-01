Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irishman who died after late-night swim in Netherlands is named locally

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 10:47 am

Update - 12.47pm: A young man who drowned in the Netherlands has been named locally as Alan Lucid from Ballyheigue in Co. Kerry.

Alan Lucid.

Earlier: A 28-year-old Irishman has died in The Netherlands.

Local authorities have confirmed that he got into difficulty while swimming at Egmond aan Zee in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood he was in the country to attend a science conference and had been attending a party before he went swimming.

Efforts to resuscitate him at the scene were unsuccessful.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are aware of the man's death.

Egmond aan Zee. Picture: Google Street View


