Irish workers spending 43% of wages running their homes

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 08:00 am

Irish workers are spending about 43% of the current average wage on running their home.

An AA Ireland report shows average costs running at just over €16,000, which is up 3% on last year.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says that includes mortgage and property tax, and other expenses like broadband, heating and the cost of domestic appliances.

He said: "Thankfully, since the last time we did this survey one charge which has disappeared and which is welcome by many homeowners is the water charge.

"Unfortunately, even with that change across the board they are seeing a slight increase in the cost of maintaining their home."


