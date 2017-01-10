Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish woman critical in hospital after light plane crash in Australia

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 04:18 pm

An Irish woman is in a critical condition and a British woman has died after a light plane crash in Australia.

The women, both aged in their twenties, were among four people on the aircraft when it came down at around 11am on Tuesday on Middle Island, near Agnes Water, in Queensland, local police said.

The pilot, a man aged in his sixties, was taken to hospital in a serious condition and a 13-year-old boy was transferred to be treated for minor injuries, the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team said.

Those involved are believed to have been tourists taking a day trip to the island.

Queensland police acting inspector Jane Healy said they were working to identify the plane's occupants.

She told ABC News: "Because of the location and communications, it's difficult to ascertain who the deceased was. We're still getting an ID on that."


