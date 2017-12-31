Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish 'third biggest chocolate eaters in Europe'

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 11:25 am

Irish people are the third biggest chocolate eaters in the world, according to a recent study.

According to the Euromonitor International figures, chocolate consumption has risen for the third year running, with the average person here eating the equivalent of 155 Mars bars this year.

The study saw Switzerland tops the rankings, followed by Austria and Ireland.

The report reads: "Although Ireland is in the midst of an obesity epidemic, chocolate confectionery continued to grow, and consumers continued to be attracted by indulgence, which manufacturers sought to capitalise on in marketing material.

"For example, a common phenomenon with consumers interested in health and wellness as well as sports nutrition diets is to have so-called 'cheat days' when they indulge in unhealthy snacks."

It added: "Although health and wellness is a major contributing factor in the purchasing decision for many consumers in Ireland, the overriding trend for many consumers is indulgence."


