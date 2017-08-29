Irish Rail Workers calling for pay rise in line with other transport companies

Update 6.28pm: SIPTU members in Irish Rail have called for pay rises that are in line with those achieved by other workers in the transport sector and have rejected a management attempt to link them to further increases in productivity.

SIPTU Organiser, Paul Cullen, said: “Such an approach is completely unacceptable to our members who have not had a pay rise since 2008. During the period 2008 to 2013, staff costs in Irish Rail have been reduced in real terms by nearly €36 million."

"All staff are now seeking pay increases which are in line with their colleagues in Dublin Bus, Luas and other transport companies," he added.

Mr Cullen said the financial predictions for rail operations have been revised as they have exceeded targets on a number of occasions. He said staff have already contributed to substantial increases in productivity over recent years and passenger numbers are now back at 2009 levels with rail operations at the company once again in a profit generating situation.

“The reality is that such profits are being spent at the behest of the National Transport Authority (NTA) on various projects. Our members are witnessing such spending on increased consultancy and other external employment in managerial roles," he said.

“The company does have a historic debt which results from reductions in its state subvention until 2013. An Irish Rail and National Transport Authority (NTA) report in 2016 recognised the need for this situation to be addressed," he said.

The Government is also being urged to apply for European funding to improve our rail infrastructure.

This comes after there have been suggestions that some routes may need to be scrapped to resolve a funding crisis at Iarnrod Eireann.

The NBRU said earlier that workers are sick to hearing management saying it has no money.

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy says the coalition needs to get more money to invest.

"The key is they don't have capacity in terms of their rolling stock. What this government should be doing is they should be availing of the funding that is available through Europe. There is €500bn that is available there which they could use for improvement in the rail line and in their carriages," said Mr Troy.

Earlier: The NBRU says Irish Rail workers are "sick to the back teeth" of listening to management saying it has no money.

Four train routes across the country could face the axe amid a funding crisis at the company.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said: "The fact is now that Iarnrod Éireann has passed Celtic Tiger levels in terms of revenue, staff are frankly sick to the back teeth of listening to the jaded, ‘we have no money’ line from management at this Company, whilst at the same time the NTA, who are after all the funding agent for vital public transport services, support the fact that Iarnrod Éireann has been underfunded for years’

Unions want a 3% hike in wages - which Irish Rail says will push it to the brink of insolvency.

But the NBRU says the idea that closing routes "would actually pass political muster is as laughable as describing North Korea as idyllic holiday location."

Mr O’Leary added; "Staff morale at Iarnrod Éireann is at an all-time low, our focus is to complete discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission within a five-week time period to achieve this long overdue pay rise.

"It is certainly within the gift of both Iarnrod Éireann and those who fund public transport to prevent any unnecessary industrial action across our railways”