Irish Rail Workers are 'sick to the back teeth' of delay in pay rise

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 04:10 pm

The NBRU says Irish Rail workers are "sick to the back teeth" of listening to management saying it has no money.

Four train routes across the country could face the axe amid a funding crisis at the company.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said: "The fact is now that Iarnrod Éireann has passed Celtic Tiger levels in terms of revenue, staff are frankly sick to the back teeth of listening to the jaded, ‘we have no money’ line from management at this Company, whilst at the same time the NTA, who are after all the funding agent for vital public transport services, support the fact that Iarnrod Éireann has been underfunded for years’

Unions want a 3% hike in wages - which Irish Rail says will push it to the brink of insolvency.

But the NBRU says the idea that closing routes "would actually pass political muster is as laughable as describing North Korea as idyllic holiday location."

Mr O’Leary added; "Staff morale at Iarnrod Éireann is at an all-time low, our focus is to complete discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission within a five-week time period to achieve this long overdue pay rise.

"It is certainly within the gift of both Iarnrod Éireann and those who fund public transport to prevent any unnecessary industrial action across our railways”


