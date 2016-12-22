Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Rail strongly criticised by regulator CRR

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:47 am

Irish Rail says it is committed to safety improvements following strong criticism from the regulator.

The Commission for Railway Regulation's annual report for 2015 warns Government of 'strategic safety' issues over time unless senior management at Iarnród Éireann change the way it deals with regulation.

It found that the relationship between both sides had been unacceptably strained in 2015 and deteriorated further in the early part of this year.

The CRR took note that they felt Iarnrod Eireann were taking a 'noticeably different approach' in relation to safety regulation and also criticised the attitude and stance of senior level staff in dealing with the CRR.

Despite this, the CRR said they encouraged key staff to take steps to improve the railway's safety standards.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS irish rail, crr, regulator,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Opponents of interconnector project vow to keep fighting

Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

Ferries cancelled and UK flights in doubt due to weather conditions

Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing Cork teenager


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 