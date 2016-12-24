Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Pharmacy Union warns of dangers of mixing alcohol and medicines

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 07:33 pm

The Irish Pharmacy Union are warning of the dangers of mixing alcohol and medicines.

People are being warned of the side effects that are possible, including drowsiness and dizziness.

Anybody prescribed antibiotics are also being advised that alcohol can make certain medicines ineffective.

Pharmacist and member of the IPU, Catriona O'Riordan, is urging people to ask their pharmacist for advice before taking alcohol with medication.

"We are advising people to always check when getting a prescription, how the medicine interacts with alcohol.

"We're not going to think badly of them for asking that question."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ipu, health, medicine, christmas, alcohol,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Don't be afraid to ask for the support you deserve at Christmas, says ALONE

Met Éireann issues two Christmas Day weather warnings as Storm Conor approaches

Pope Francis will use visit to Ireland to speak against abortion, says Archbishop

Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style shooting of teenage boy in Belfast


Today's Stories

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder

Lifestyle

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

These photos will make you wish you weren't home for Christmas

Meet the people off to work on Christmas Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 