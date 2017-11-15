Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish patients not getting access to new medicines quickly enough says IPHA

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:22 am

The pharmaceutical industry claims that Irish patients are not getting access to new medicines quickly enough.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association says Ireland has the worst record in Europe when it comes to adopting new drugs.

The IPHA is discussing the issue at its annual conference today in Dublin.

Phillip Hannon from the IPHA says the method for deciding which drugs will be funded through by the HSE is too slow.

He said: "It is the processes that we have in terms of the reimbursement periods, the processs are wrong and I think need to be looked at.

"The minister himself said on the record in the Dail that the reimbursement system is broken."


KEYWORDS

medicineIPHAIrelandEurope

Related Articles

911 fewer patients on trolleys compared to this time last year

Some 7-8 year-olds spending 21 hours a week on 'screens'; one fifth are overweight

Sleep deprivation effects drivers in a similar way to drinking alcohol

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

More in this Section

Date fixed for trial of woman accused of dangerous driving causing deaths of four friends

Students advised to start J1 applications now

Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence


Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »