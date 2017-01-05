Irish MEP proposes transitional Brexit arrangement

An Irish MEP is calling for a new approach to Brexit by all parties concerned.

Sean Kelly has said that it will be impossible to reach agreement on every aspect of the break-up in 18 months.

Instead, he is calling for a transitional arrangement between the EU and Britain by the end of 2018, with more room for both sides to negotiate the finer points of the deal later.

Mr Kelly said that the longer period of withdrawal could have many benefits.

"All the indications are that even right now the majority of people, if they got the chance again, would actually vote to remain in the European Union, and I think, being practical, that cannot happen now," he said.

"But over a long transitional period, that would give the opportunity for them to see the facts and figures and the impact that it would have on British society over a long period into the future."