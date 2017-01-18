Irish citizens in Gambia urged to show 'high degree of caution' as state of emergency declared

A state of emergency has been declared in Gambia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens there to exercise a high degree of caution, amid growing political unrest over a presidential election.

Ireland does not have an embassy or consulate in Gambia, so anyone with concerns is advised to speak with their travel operator.

Nearly 1,000 UK holidaymakers are being flown out of the country today by travel operator Thomas Cook due to the situation.

Low cost deals and white, sandy beaches have seen Gambia rise in popularity as a holiday destination. Pictuire: AP.

The holiday company said it had triggered contingency plans after the UK Foreign Office (FCO) urged Britons to avoid all non-essential travel to the winter destination.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared in the country where political deadlock has led to a "high" risk of military intervention and civil disturbance, the FCO said.

The country's president, Yahya Jammeh, has refused to hand over power after losing an election and on Tuesday banned "any acts of disobedience" while urging security forces to maintain order.

A group of west African nations has threatened to take military action if Mr Jammeh does not cede power to his successor, Adama Barrow, by the scheduled handover date of January 18/19.

Gambia's popularity as a winter sun destination has grown in recent years, with holidaymakers drawn to its white sandy beaches and tropical climate by affordable deals.

However the country was thrown into political crisis in December after president Mr Jammeh reneged on his acceptance of electoral defeat.

Mr Barrow, the country's president-elect, left the country as the incumbent leader challenged the result in the courts.