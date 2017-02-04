Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Cancer Society wants the Govt to keep on raising taxes on cigarettes

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Smoking is the cause of almost 3,000 cancer deaths in Ireland each year.

Today marks World Cancer Day and the Irish Cancer Society is urging the Government to follow Australia and make a bold pledge on tobacco.

Cigarettes cost more than €17 per packet in Australia with plans to increase it to €28 by 2020.

Donal Buggy from the Irish Cancer Society says that smoking needs to be tackled.

Mr Buggy said: "We know that one in four, 25%, of all cancer deaths are caused by smoking and that if we reduce smoking we reduce cancer deaths.

"We have had for some time increases in the prices of cigarettes here through taxation and we would be continuing to urge the Government to go further.

"We know there is correlation between an increase in the price of cigarettes and a fall in smoking."

