Irish Blood Transfusion Service lifts ban on gay men donating blood

The ban on gay men donating blood has been lifted.

Health Minister Simon Harris stressed the importance of people offering blood and offered assurances that necessary programmes and procedures were in place to protect both donors and recipients of blood and blood products.

"Only 3% of the eligible population of Ireland are active blood donors - yet one in four people will require a blood transfusion at some time in their lives," he said.

The lifetime ban is being replaced by a deferral period for men who have sex with men. They will be allowed to give blood one year after they last had sex and so long as they meet other criteria.

Tougher regulations have also been put in place for people who have contracted a sexually transmitted infection. They will have to wait five years from when their treatment ended to give blood.

Ireland’s rules on gay blood donors were in line with the most current scientific evidence and the practice in the UK, the HSE said.

About one in 10 people are stopped from giving blood by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS).

Mr Harris added: "The IBTS provides a safe, reliable and robust blood service to the Irish health system and has the necessary programmes and procedures in place to protect both donors and recipients of blood and blood products.

"Furthermore, the IBTS will continue to keep all deferral policies under active review in the light of scientific evidence, emerging infections and international experience."

The IBTS uses the most sensitive tests available to check all prospective blood donors for a number of diseases including HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.