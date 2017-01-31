Irish author Sebastian Barry 'crazy happy' to win 2016 Costa Book of the Year

Dublin-born Sebastian Barry has won the 2016 Costa Book of the Year award.

His novel Days Without End secured him the top spot for the second time.

He is the first novelist to win Costa Book of the Year twice, his first win was in 2008 for his novel The Secret Scripture.

The author and playwright, who lives in County Wicklow with his wife and three children, was inspired to write about a gay relationship after his son came out.

Judges' chairman Professor Kate Williams said Mr Barry was the unanimous choice for his "searing, magnificent and incredibly moving description of how the West was won".

The book centres on teenager Thomas McNulty and his brother-in-arms John Cole, who fight in the Indian Wars and the Civil War.

Professor Williams noted: "Sebastian Barry said his son came out and he wanted to write a gay relationship.

"These two men find engagement and beauty in each other.

"I think that is what is so wonderful about the book - it takes you to the most brutal moments of humanity... and yet you have these moments of love, friendship and redemption.

"It is just such beautiful characterisations and brilliant writing."

Mr Barry is the first novelist to win the coveted award twice, a feat which has also been achieved by poets Seamus Heaney and Ted Hughes.

The book was probably the most political of this year's five finalists, who had been whittled down from 596 entries.

Each writer who made the final had won the top honour, and £5,000 ( €5,821.85), in the qualifying Costa Book Awards.

They won in book categories including the First Novel, Novel Biography, Poetry and Children's awards.

Mr Barry takes home another £30,000 (€ 34,931.10) for scooping the overall prize and being named as Book of the Year award winner.

Professor Williams said of the winning book: "It is very striking we are thinking and looking so much about American history and life at the moment and here is this book about the founding of America."

She said the book touches on "how power corrupts, what power does to you" and also on whether "it is possible to have power over others and still retain your humanity".

The other shortlisted finalists included non-fiction writer Francis Spufford for her debut work of fiction Golden Hill, which scooped the First Novel Award, and debut non-fiction writer Keggie Carew, who won the Costa Biography Award for Dadland.

It was her attempt to learn about her father's past as he slips into dementia.

Alice Oswald was named winner of the Costa Poetry Award for Falling Awake, a collection of poems written to be read aloud.

Brian Conaghan took the Costa Children's Book Award for The Bombs That Brought Us Together.

After being named the winner at a central London ceremony, Mr Barry thanked the judges, saying: "You have made me crazy happy from the top of my head to my toes in a way that is a little bit improper at 61."