Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Air Lines Pilot's Association criticises publication of audio transcript from Rescue 116 helicopter

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 06:57 pm

A group representing Irish pilots has criticised the publication by the Air Accident Investigation Unit of the final minutes of the transcript from Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116.

The helicopter went down near Blackrock Island off the coast of Mayo on March 14, claiming the lives of all four crew.

Last week, the full transcript of the audio recorded by the black box on the flight was released and published widely.

Captain Evan Cullen, President of The Irish Air Lines Pilot's Association, said: "The publication of the information should be on the basis of improving and enhancing flight safety.

"This investigation has to be based on preventing a future accident."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS coast guard, rescue 116, helicopter, blacksod,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

A flare for every R116 crew member

Rescue 116 crew remembered during wreath-laying ceremony at sea

RNLI tribute to take place for crew of Rescue 116

Rescue 116: 'How do we prevent it from happening again'

More in this Section

Religious congregation handed €300m maternity hospital despite failure to pay redress scheme

CityPOST's new pick-up service to create 'hundreds of jobs'

Micheál Martin: Scrapping the USC makes no sense

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over Bank Holiday


Today's Stories

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over the bank holiday

7% of 560 stations have lost all full-time gardaí assigned to them

There’s just no sweeping Enda Kenny aside

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on your holiday

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 