Ireland's most expensive road has been revealed

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:07 am

The country's most expensive road has been revealed.

It is Temple Road in Darty, in the Rathmines area of Dublin, where homes are worth an average of €1.3m.

It has taken over from the Vico Road in Killiney after a cluster of multi-million sales last year.

Today's Sunday Business Post claims that houses on the Vico Road have slipped to below the million mark.

The average cost of a home in Ireland now stands at around €200,034.

The property survey claims that prices went up nationwide by 9.5% last year, but there is a big difference between counties.

The statistics show that Dublin is the most expensive with homes there are an average of €379,000 - up more than 11%.

In Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford house prices are below €90,000, but rising sharply with an average increase of 14.5%.

