Ireland's most expensive road has been revealed

The country's most expensive road has been revealed.

It is Temple Road in Darty, in the Rathmines area of Dublin, where homes are worth an average of €1.3m.

It has taken over from the Vico Road in Killiney after a cluster of multi-million sales last year.

Today's Sunday Business Post claims that houses on the Vico Road have slipped to below the million mark.

The average cost of a home in Ireland now stands at around €200,034.

The property survey claims that prices went up nationwide by 9.5% last year, but there is a big difference between counties.

The statistics show that Dublin is the most expensive with homes there are an average of €379,000 - up more than 11%.

In Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford house prices are below €90,000, but rising sharply with an average increase of 14.5%.