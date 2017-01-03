Ireland's first floating hotel planned for Cork

Ireland's first floating hotel and restaurant is being planned for the city centre quays in Cork, writes Alan Healy.

The backers of the project have secured a 100-metre luxury cruise vessel that they plan to permanently moor at Penrose Quay near the Custom House and operate as a four-star hotel.

The €1.75m ship ‘My Story’ is 105 metres long and has 87 cabins, three decks, lounge areas, a large restaurant and sun deck. It previously operated on the River Rhine.

The floating vessel would be moored adjacent to Michael Collins Bridge, and modifications will also be made to the quay wall to provide gangway access.

The backers of the project Sick & Sore Limited said the vessel would enhance the leisure amenities of Cork.

Based in Dublin, the company is headed by Sam Corbett, who has been involved in many maritime projects around Ireland.

He was a key part of the project to acquire the former Cork-based tender vessel the Cill Áirne, renovating and refitting it for use as a restaurant on Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

Mr Corbett told the Evening Echo the project has the backing of a major tourism and accommodation operator.

“We have seen, with the popularity of accommodation such as Air BnB and glamping that people are always looking out for interesting places to stay,” he said.

“This type of development, hotel/restaurant ship, is very popular and successful throughout many other, major riverfront European cities.”

Sick & Sore Limited, have secured consent from the Port of Cork company, owner’s of the quay wall, to make the application.

Mr Corbett said the Port company and its commercial manager Captain Michael McCarthy were hugely supportive of the project.

According to their planning application, the proposed development seeks to enhance the recreational and leisure amenities of Cork City.

“The proposed development would utilise the quay, attract tourists and provide an alternative/unique dining and accommodation experience for both residents and visitors alike.”

They said the restaurant will primarily focus on serving hotel guests but will also open to the public for lunch and dinner, and an established local restauranteur would be brought on board to operate the restaurant to the highest standard.

As a cruise ship, the vessel is entirely self-sufficient, only requiring a connection to the water main and the foul sewer.

The ship’s location would also allow it to benefit from the new entrance to Kent Station onto Horgan’s Quay aiming to improve connections between the city centre and the railway station.

They said the development is an opportunity to open up the river and become the first in the country to provide a river-based hotel.

A planning decision from Cork City Council is expected by February 21.

This story first appeard on the Evening Echo.