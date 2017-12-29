Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland sees record numbers for organ transplants and donations

Friday, December 29, 2017

There have been 308 organ transplants and 149 organ donations this year.

The numbers include 190 kidney transplants, 61 liver transplants, 36 lung transplants and 16 heart transplants.

The organ donation figures represent a new record for Ireland and are a significant rise on the previous donation record of 127 in 2016.

A total of 98 families donated the organs of their deceased loved ones, while there were 51 living kidney donors.

Health minister Simon Harris said: "I am heartened that 2017 marked our highest annual transplant performance and saw 308 transplants carried out in our hospitals for the first time. I congratulate our transplant teams in Beaumont Hospital, St Vincent’s University Hospital and the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital on their efforts during the year.

"Their excellent work led to a remarkable increase in the number of transplants from 280 in 2016 to 308 this year."


