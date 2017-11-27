Ireland received 178 warrants from European member states in 2016 and issued 84

A report published today shows Ireland received 178 warrants from other European member states in 2016.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Mr Charlie Flanagan T.D., today published the Annual Report for 2016 on the operation of the European Arrest Warrant Act 2003.

This Act provides for an enhanced extradition process within the members states of the European Union.

"The European Arrest Warrant is a valuable mechanism that helps ensure that criminals can be apprehended, keeping EU citizens safer as a result," the Minister said.

"Ireland issued 84 European Arrest Warrants during 2016. These related to some of the most serious offences possible including murder, sexual offences, drugs offences, assault and robbery.

"I am pleased to note that 46 people were returned to Ireland on foot of warrants over the course of the year, bringing the grand total of surrenders made to Ireland to 425 since the mechanism came into force in 2004.

"As well as helping to bring justice to the victims of crime, these figures send a clear message to criminals that our EU colleagues stand ready to return them if they attempt to flee the country."

Ireland also received 178 warrants from other member states in 2016. Among the principal offences involved were murder/grievous bodily harm, rape, sexual abuse of children, drugs offences and human trafficking.

"During 2016, 82 warrants received by Ireland resulted in the surrender of 76 individuals to other member states. Since the Act commenced in 2004, 1200 incoming warrants for surrender have been executed.

"These warrants not only meet our EU obligations but have helped protect Irish citizens from potential danger."

Read the report in full here: