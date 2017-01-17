Ireland needs to advocate for Britain within EU, says Michael Portillo

Former Conservative Party Minister Michael Portillo believes Ireland needs to defend the UK during Brexit negotiations.

"Obviously there are very special considerations between Britain and Ireland," he said.

"And I do think Ireland needs to be one of the advocates within the remaining members of the European Union saying: 'It doesn't follow that Britain has to be cast in some sort of outer darkness with tariff barriers between us'."

British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out a detailed plan later for taking the UK out of the EU.

She is expected to strongly suggest a 'Hard Brexit', leaving the European single market and the customs union.

She reportedly has a 12-step strategy for negotiations.

Last night she spoke to the Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who reminded her of Ireland's concerns, including those around trade and the border.

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce estimates there are about 350 points where roads cross into Northern Ireland from the Republic

The Chamber's CEO John McGrane has warned of the problems Brexit could create there.

"Borders create differences in price," he said.

"Differences in price create situations where people try and get around that through illicit trade.

"I think there's, appropriately, a very high concern in all parts of the island, and in the UK, about that."