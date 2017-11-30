Ireland fourth highest in EU for electricity prices

New figures show that electricity prices here are the fourth highest in the 28 States of the EU.

Only Denmark, Germany and Belgium have higher prices, according to Eurostat.

On household gas prices, Ireland at €6.30 per 100-kilowatt hour is ninth highest, a little above the EU average of €5.80 per 100-kilowatt hours.

Electricity prices here continue to remain higher than the UK.

Ireland comes fourth highest in the EU at €23 per 100-kilowatt hour for electricity.

This is more than the EU average and well above the UK where rates are €17.70 per 100-kilowatt hour.