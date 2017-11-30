Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland fourth highest in EU for electricity prices

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 08:10 pm

New figures show that electricity prices here are the fourth highest in the 28 States of the EU.

Only Denmark, Germany and Belgium have higher prices, according to Eurostat.

On household gas prices, Ireland at €6.30 per 100-kilowatt hour is ninth highest, a little above the EU average of €5.80 per 100-kilowatt hours.

Electricity prices here continue to remain higher than the UK.

Ireland comes fourth highest in the EU at €23 per 100-kilowatt hour for electricity.

This is more than the EU average and well above the UK where rates are €17.70 per 100-kilowatt hour.


More in this Section

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Dublin tattoo studio offering 'lifeline' tattoos to raise money for homelessness charity

Former drug users to sit on Government working group examining the decriminalisation of drug possession

Man jailed following bank card theft scam carried out with 'military precision'


Today's Stories

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »