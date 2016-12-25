Investigations underway after 10-year-old dies on flight diverted to Shannon

Investigations are underway following the sudden death of a young girl on a transatlantic flight - which was diverted to Shannon airport, writes Patrick Flynn.

It is understood the 10-year-old - who is Canadian - became ill on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to London yesterday evening.

The Boeing 787-800 jet was west of Mayo when the crew advised air traffic controllers that they needed to divert and land as soon as possible. The crew opted to route to Shannon requesting that emergency medical services be standing by for their arrival.

The pilot reported they had a child in cardiac arrest on board. It's understood that the young girl was travelling with three adult siblings.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis were sent to the airport ahead of the flights arrival at 7.40pm.

The child was rushed to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A postmortem is due to be carried out.