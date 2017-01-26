Investigation launched into ticket sales for live events

An investigation has been launched into how tickets are sold for live events here.
The probe by the Competition Authority comes amid a massive outcry at how tickets for gigs which sell out within minutes can appear on secondary sites at inflated prices.
A number of people in the sector including ticketing services, promoters and venues have been asked to supply information.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a number of witness summons.
The investigation will focus on potentially anti-competitive conduct by operators including those involved in providing tickets and ticketing services, promoters and venues.