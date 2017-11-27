Investigation begins following death of man on the Shannon-Erne waterway

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating after a man drowned in Leitrim yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood the married man in his 50s was involved in an incident while examining a lock on the Shannon-Erne waterway near Leitrim village.

The HSA has confirmed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is underway, after his body was recovered from the River Shannon at approximately 7pm last night.

In a statement to Shannonside FM this afternoon Waterways Ireland has offered sympathies to the family and friends of the man who they have described as their "esteemed colleague".