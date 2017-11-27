Home»Breaking News»ireland

Investigation begins following death of man on the Shannon-Erne waterway

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 07:52 pm

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating after a man drowned in Leitrim yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood the married man in his 50s was involved in an incident while examining a lock on the Shannon-Erne waterway near Leitrim village.

The HSA has confirmed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is underway, after his body was recovered from the River Shannon at approximately 7pm last night.

In a statement to Shannonside FM this afternoon Waterways Ireland has offered sympathies to the family and friends of the man who they have described as their "esteemed colleague".


KEYWORDS

Shannon-Erne waterwayAccidentHealth and Safety Authority

More in this Section

Gardaí to crack down on drivers breaking speed limit in Dublin

51 senior citizens get keys to new homes in Dublin

Here's where to go for the best chance to pass your driving test

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy


Today's Stories

Go west for the best chance to pass your driving test

€2m spent on hospital IT systems due for replacement

No shortage of pilots in the airline industry, says Willie Walsh

Women’s Aid director says #MeToo is a healthy movement

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »