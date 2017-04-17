Home»Breaking News»ireland

INTO calls for pay parity for newly-qualified teachers

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:59 pm

The Irish National School Teachers Organisation is calling for newly-qualified teachers to be paid the same as their more experienced colleagues.

The INTO's annual conference got underway in Belfast earlier today and education minister Richard Bruton is due to address delegates there tomorrow.

The union's outgoing president Rosena Jordan said she believes that all teachers deserve a pay rise.

Speaking from Belfast, she said the government cannot continue to skimp on education.

“It's not a huge amount of money. I know it’s right across the public service but in the scheme of things, where money can be found for plenty of other things, it really is a question of priorities for the government.

“We do have what appears to be a bottomless pit in relation to the health service and that is hugely important for all of our citizens but you still have to ensure everyone gets a fair crack of the whip in relation to education.”

