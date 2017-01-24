Home»Breaking News»ireland

International Space Station to take call from Irish primary children

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:24 am

The International Space Station is taking a call from a group of Irish primary school children today.

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet is conducting the first ever live video chat involving kids from Irish schools.

He'll be taking questions posed by some of the 300 children attending the link-up at Limerick Institute of Technology later.

Stephanie O'Neill from the European Space Education Resource Office, hopes the event will inspire the children to pursue science, technology and maths subjects: "So these children hopefully will be really enthused to see the kind of opportunities that there are out there for them.

"It is really an eye opening experience, so they will get to talk to an astronaut."

