Inspection reports raise concerns about Dublin foster care

Two new HIQA reports have raised concerns about the quality of foster care in Ireland.

Tusla’s Dublin South Central foster care service met only one of 26 standards assessed by the health watchdog.

The announced inspection also outlined five significant risks.

They include safeguarding and child protection, assessment and reviews of foster carers and making sure they are trained properly.

It also judged that management was crisis-led rather than well-planned.

It found there was no system in place to ensure all staff were vetted along with Tusla's own recruitment policy.

The report shows that while all children had a social worker, a number had been through several changes of social worker in a short time which affected their relationships with them.

Assessments of foster parents were done to a high standard, but were taking too long to complete.

A separate assessment of the Care Visions fostering service found that management and monitoring services need to improve to ensure the safety of children.

It added that though the service told HIQA there were no child protection issues in the past two years, four were found after reviewing files.

None of these incidents had been referred to the relevant social worker departments.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Jim Gibson, Chief Operations Officer, Tusla, said: "HIQA inspection reports are an important measurement tool and allow us to ensure that Tusla services operate at the highest possible standard.

"The report published today demonstrates evidence of good, child-centred practice and care in Dublin South Central, however, we acknowledge that there are areas which require improvement within the area’s fostering services.

"Every child in foster care in Dublin South Central has an allocated social worker to ensure they are safe and well cared for in their placement.

"However, Tusla remains committed to improving the care and safeguarding of children in foster care in Dublin South Central and all children in our care.

"In conjunction with HIQA, we have created and begun to implement an action plan in Dublin South Central to address those areas identified as requiring improvement and have put in place a governance and oversight group to track progress on the action plan."