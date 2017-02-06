Home»Breaking News»ireland

Insect in dessert, nail in takeaway, and hair in sauce - FSAI reveal complaints

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 11:56 am

A live insect in a packaged dessert, a human nail in a takeaway and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips.

These were some of the nasty discoveries callers to the Food Safety Authority claimed to have made last year.

The trained advisors and food scientists on the FSAI's advice line took a total of 3,202 calls last year.

Standout examples of allegations include a long black hair in garlic sauce, glass in a dessert and even a deli staff member failing to wash their hands after sneezing, then going on to make sandwiches.

Overall, there was a 17% jump in calls received by the line, and a 45% jump in complaints about food poisoning.

Officials say consumers are developing a culture of 'zero tolerance towards poor hygiene standards, and in particular, food that is unfit to eat'.

The public's being encouraged to report bad food safety experiences to the FSAI - by phone, email, Facebook or Twitter.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fsai, eating, food, complaints, hygiene,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish man dies while on holiday in Spain

Government accused of 'staggering' arrogance over site for National Children's Hospital

Nurses and railworkers in talks with management today

Passing of October budget set to be 'very difficult'


Today's Stories

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Appliance of science to the universe

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 