INMO meet with HSE management over staffing dispute

Representatives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are meeting with officials from the Health Service Executive today.

Both sides are discussing the ongoing dispute over staffing, recruitment and retention.

Last Thursday, the INMO put forward a plan on what it believes is required to address the recruitment and retention of staff in the health sector.

Senior people from both sides are today looking at those initiatives in a process which will continue until Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the union's executive council will meet to consider the outcome of those talks, bearing in mind that 90% of members voted in favour of industrial action back in December.

The union says progress has been made on a funded workplace plan which would see an increase in permanent whole-time posts in 2017.

The INMO will also meet the Public Service Pay Commission on Tuesday.