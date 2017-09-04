INMO figures see 27% rise in the past year of number of patients treated on trolleys

More than 350 people are on hospital trolleys today, according to nurses.

The latest report comes as the INMO releases annual figures to show the number of admitted patients treated on trolleys reached 7,700 last month - a 27% increase on last year.

In the first eight months of this year 65,455 people were admitted for care on the makeshift beds, according to the group.

It says 357 people are on trolleys today with University of Limerick the most overcrowded with 44 people waiting in its emergency department and overflow areas of wards.