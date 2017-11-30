Home»Breaking News»ireland

Independent Alliance doesn't regret stance on Frances Fitzgerald, says Shane Ross

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:11 pm

By Elaine Loughlin, Political Reporter

Shane Ross does not regret the stance taken by the Independent Alliance to support former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald right through the latest McCabe emails scandal.

The Transport, Tourism and Sport Minister defended the decision to express full confidence in Ms Fitzgerald last Friday just days before further emails around a campaign to discredit Maurice McCabe emerged which eventually led to the Tánaiste's resignation.

Announcing the allocation of Sports Capital Grants for 2018, Mr Ross said: "We don't regret the position we took at all, we took a position that we should be very careful to monitor what was going on and to be absolutely sure of the facts as they emerged.

"It was a moving situation all the time and we had to take account of that moving situation."

However, he ruled out a snap election in the near future, claiming the Government is now back on a stable footing.

"The events of the past week was something we could have done without but we are going to step back into Government immediately and get on with the job," he said.

"I don't see any issue threatening the Government at the moment, the Government was very well settled before the recent incident, I would regard it as something that is temporary and is not going to be repeated and it will settle down again to get on with the job .

"The economy is thriving. A lot of the problems have been resolved, but we have got to tackle homelessness, we have got to tackle health and we have got to tackle other issues, but on the whole it's stable Government and we are working very well together," said Mr Ross.


Related Articles

Taoiseach to name Simon Coveney as Tánaiste

Leo Varadkar tells party meeting he believes Frances Fitzgerald will be vindicated

Review of Justice Department must be thought out

Taoiseach tells party meeting he believes Frances Fitzgerald will be vindicated

More in this Section

Kellogg's to cut sugar levels in children's cereals

Law banning pets from restaurants and cafes is repealed

Homeless couple jailed over break-in

Latest: Co-operation between the Republic and the North is good and 'vital', says Ian Paisley


Today's Stories

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Leo Varadkar won’t meet party leaders over Brexit approach

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »