Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Incredibly dangerous' to sack Garda Commissioner

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:17 pm

The Government has been warned it would be 'incredibly dangerous' to sack the Garda Commissioner.

Sinn Fein is holding a motion of no confidence in Noirín O'Sullivan this evening after the recent scandals in the force.

But former Northern Ireland Policing Board expert, Denis Bradley, says politicians shouldn't get to decide who runs the Gardaí.

"It will be incredibly dangerous if the Dáil, or in fact the Government, sacked the present Commissioner because what you then have is an incredible interference of politics into the policing situation.

"Therefore the government of a new policing reforms situation becomes impossible," he said.

Sinn Féin have put forward its case for the removal of Noirín O'Sullivan as Garda Commissioner when a motion of no confidence is voted on tomorrow.  The party says her "pass the buck" attitude has made policing almost toxic in the eyes of the public.  Justice spokesperson Jonathan O'Brien outlined how the commissioner contradicted herself in written answers yesterday to the justice committee on the fake breath test scandal:  “Even in her responses to the justice committee, she is contradicting herself.

“One question she is saying, that it was the acting deputy for traffic who initiated the national audit and here she is saying it was herself as commissioner who directed it.”

But the Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has hit out at the Sinn Féin motion saying the Garda Commissioner has no means to defend herself: “It would be a major departure, if individual public servants, individual nurses, guards or teachers, as deputy O'Callaghan has referred to in recent days were to have their reputation shredded in this house with no opportunity to put their side of the story.

“Such a procedure would not even meet the low standards of a Kangaroo court.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda commissioner, noirin o'sullivan,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Attorney General accused of ‘panicked’ response to recorded Garda calls

No Fianna Fáil call for Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan to quit

AGSI Conference: Talk of adequate resources ‘fake news’

Concerns about possible non-statutory nature of Garda review rejected

More in this Section

Connemara couple win half a million euro on April Fool's Day

Dublin Bus to decide on Bus Éireann sympathy strike tomorrow

Politicians at Stormont Castle warned: Don't drink the tap water

Research reveals twice as many people are drinking at home than in a pub


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 